Armenian FM to participate in 3+3 meeting in Tehran

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 22, 2023, 20:21
On October 23, in Tehran upon invitation of the Iranian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the regional consultative platform («3+3»).

Bilateral meetings are also scheduled during the visit.

