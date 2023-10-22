Home | All news | Politics | Armenian FM to participate in 3+3 meeting in Tehran PoliticsTop Armenian FM to participate in 3+3 meeting in Tehran Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 22, 2023, 20:21 Less than a minute On October 23, in Tehran upon invitation of the Iranian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the regional consultative platform («3+3»). Bilateral meetings are also scheduled during the visit. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 22, 2023, 20:21 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print