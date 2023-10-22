PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit

October 22, 2023, 20:15
At the invitation of French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan left for French Republic on a working visit on October 22.

