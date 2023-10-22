Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit

At the invitation of French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan left for French Republic on a working visit on October 22.
Related Articles
Armenian FM to participate in 3+3 meeting in Tehran
October 22, 2023, 20:21
Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs to meet in Tehran on Monday
October 22, 2023, 15:48
Paris and Yerevan to formalize agreement on purchase of French arms – Defense Minister
October 21, 2023, 22:49
EU and US urge Azerbaijan to ensure the security of those willing to return to Nagorno Karabakh
October 21, 2023, 22:01
Man Utd legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86
October 21, 2023, 20:46
Armenia has received an invitation from Iran for a meeting in 3+3 format
October 20, 2023, 19:31
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenian-Greek defense cooperation discussed in YerevanOctober 20, 2023, 14:11