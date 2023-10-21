EU and US urge Azerbaijan to ensure the security of those willing to return to Nagorno Karabakh

The EU and the United States have urged Azerbaijan to ensure the rights and security of those who remain in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as for those who wish to return to their homes.

“We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity,” the EU and US said in a statement adopted after a joint summit

They also accled for all parties to adhere to the principle of non-use of force and threat of use of force.