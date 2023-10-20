No document can dissolve a state created by the people, Artsakh President says

The Republic of Artsakh is not disbanded, no document can dissolve a state created by the people, Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan told protesters at the Representation of Artsakh in Yerevan.

A number of people displaced from the Republic of Artsakh rallied in Yerevan demanding that President Samvel Shahramanyan annul the document, according to which the Republic of Artsakh will cease to exist from January 1, 2024.

“I have a lot to tell you, but what I have to say contains great dangers for the future fate of both Armenia and Artsakh. All of us are in a very difficult situation, an extremely difficult situation. What’s happening here that makes our situation even worse. I am responsible for all the steps I have taken,” Shahramanyan said.

“We have another Motherland – the Republic of Armenia, and we have no right to endanger its future,” he said.

The President said he will give answers in an interview with Public TV.