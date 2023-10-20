Armenia has received an invitation from Iran for a meeting in 3+3 format

Armenia has received an invitation from Iran for a foreign ministerial-level meeting in 3+3 format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran), Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“As you know, the possible meeting is to take place in Tehran and we’ve received an invitation from the Iranian side. At this moment discussions are taking place with our colleagues from Iran, and when a final decision is made, we will announce it,” Kostanyan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV that Armenia is ready to participate in the 3+3 format meetings.