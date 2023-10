Norway makes a voluntary contribution of over €2,7 million to support Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026

The Government of Norway has made a voluntary contribution of NOK 32 000 000 (approximately € 2 769 000) to support the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026.

Ambassador Helge Seland, Permanent Representative of Norway to the Council of Europe, met with Mr Bjørn Berge, Deputy Secretary General, on this occasion.