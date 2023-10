Less than a minute

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies today.

She was accompanied by Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan.

On a working visit to Armenia, Ingrida Šimonytė had a meeting with Armenian president Vahagn Khachatutyan and visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

The Armenian and Lithuanian Prime Ministers will make a statement for the press after a meeting expected later today.