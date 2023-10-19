Greta Thunberg charged following Fossil Free London protest

Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence after her arrest during a Fossil Free London protest, the BBC reports.

The 20-year-old is accused of breaching a Section 14 order that police put in place outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, where oil executives were meeting on Tuesday.

The climate change activist was among protesters who gathered to object to an Energy Intelligence Forum event.

In total, 27 protesters were arrested and 26 charged, the Met Police said.

Ms Thunberg, a Swedish national, has been released on bail with a trial set for 15 November.