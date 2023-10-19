Crossroads of Peace project could become an important link in global economic cooperation, Armenian PM says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the Crossroads of Peace project to his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė.

According to the Prime Minister, the key aim of the project is the reopening of the North-South and East-West communications in the region, including through the territory of Armenia.

“This will link the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean, the Black Sea to the Gulf. And this can not only serve as a long-term guarantee of stability and development in the region, but also become an important link for global economic cooperation,” he said.

According to PM Pashinyan, the project can also intensify the Armenia-EU, Armenia-Lithuania economic ties.