Concert dedicated to Armenia to be held in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture

On October 19, a concert dedicated to Armenia will be held in the town of Minamiaizu, Fukushima prefecture, the Armenian Embassy to Japan informs.

Musical works performed with Armenian duduk will be presented.

The Embassy expresses gratitude to the authorities of Minamiaizu town for organizing the event and wish the musicians Yasutaka Tarumi (duduk) and Satoko Hirama (piano) the best of luck.