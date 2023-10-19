Armenian Government okays concept of the Academic City project

The Armenian government has approved the concept of the Academic City project.

With the implementation of the project, an opportunity will be created for students and employees from regions and abroad to carry out their professional activities in dignified conditions, the government says.

The concept defines the goals and objectives of creating an academic city, the clusters of the academic city, the expected number of students, professors, scientists and administrative workers, the infrastructures that must be provided in the academic city, among other requirements for the academic city.

Accordingly, the requirements for the “Academic City” project, the sites planned for implementation, the forms of budgetary allocation for financing will be determined, the problems of the fund will be clearly defined․

The conditions will also provide an opportunity to attract the best researchers from abroad to the higher education system of the republic. The city will also provide opportunities for interdisciplinary research through its concentration and accessibility, which are the best forms of breakthrough research in the modern world.

As stated by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, two sites are planned for the location of the academic city. “The area adjacent to the 17th district of the city of Yerevan, the majority of which is state or community property, and the area of the Hamo Beknazaryan “Hayfilm” movie studio, the total area of which is about 700 hectares. Moreover, the main site will be the area adjacent to the 17th district․”