Aid delivery waits to enter Gaza from Egypt 

About 20 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies may be allowed to enter Gaza in the coming days, the BBC reports.

Israel cut electricity, most water and stopped deliveries of food and medicine to Gaza following an attack by Hamas militants on 7 October.

Since then, Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been rapidly running out of basic supplies.

But leading humanitarian organisations warn the aid delivery will only be a drop in the ocean.

“The UN has reported that a minimum of 100 trucks of humanitarian assistance are needed in order to support the millions of civilians living in Gaza”, Shaina Low of the Norwegian Refugee Council told the BBC.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), told the BBC that before the war about 500 trucks a day would enter Gaza with aid, fuel and other commodities.