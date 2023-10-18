X begins charging new users $1 a year

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has started charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 a year to access key features, as part of a new trial.

They include the ability to tweet, retweet, like posts and reply to posts.

Those who opt out of the subscription fee will only be able to read posts, watch videos and follow accounts.

The social media platform said that the aim is to “reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity.”

New accounts will also be required to verify their phone number, though Mr Musk has said that it will still be free to create “read only” accounts, which do not have key features.