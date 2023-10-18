Wings of Tatev nominated for prestigious World Travel Awards

Wings of Tatev cableway has again been nominated for the World Travel Leading Cable Car Ride 2023 by the 2023 World Travel Awards.

Follow the steps below to vote for the Wings of Tatev

Visit the official award website

Register (by email)

Confirm the received email

Click on the Vote Now button

Choose the World section

Select line 60: World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2023

Vote for Wings of Tatev, Armenia

The deadline for the voting is 17 November.

Wings of Tatev is managed by Impulse Business Management Company. Wings of Tatev is implemented as part of the Tatev Revival program launched by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend.

Wings of Tatev was recognized as the winner of the 28th World Travel Awards in the World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2021 category.

Wings of Tatev, the longest (5752 m )reversible aerial cable car in the world, celebrated the 16th anniversary on October 16.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.