OIF Secretary General expresses support to Armenian people

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a working lunch with Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organization of Francophonie.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms. Mushikiwabo’s visit to Armenia and emphasized the importance of cooperation with the International Organization of Francophonie for the Armenian government. Nikol Pashinyan noted that bilateral cooperation, especially in recent years, is being actively strengthened and expressed confidence that joint projects in various fields contribute to the development and deepening of relations betweenthe OIF member states.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and the resulted humanitarian situation, as well as the steps being taken to overcome the existing problems, including the expected support from the international community.

Louise Mushikiwabo noted that she arrived in Armenia to express her solidarity with the Armenian people in the light of the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

During the meeting, issues related to the processes taking place in the region, cooperation between Armenia and the International Organization of La Francophonie were discussed.