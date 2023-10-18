Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė to arrive in Armenia

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will arrive in Armenia on a working visit late today.

On October 19, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ms. Šimonytė will have a private conversation, after which the negotiations will continue in an expanded format.

The meeting of the Prime Minister of Lithuania with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan is also scheduled.

Ms. Šimonytė will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and will also visit “Tumo” creative center.