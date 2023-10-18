Armenian PM, CoE Human Rights Commissioner discuss situation creates as a result of mass exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović.

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian situation created by the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing, and the further steps of assistance by the international community.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mrs. Mijatović’s visit and expressed confidence that it will contribute to getting to know the existing challenges and problems on the ground.

Dunja Mijatović noted that her goal is to assess the existing needs, including those related to ensuring the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the reforms implemented by the Armenian government in the direction of human rights protection, and further bilateral cooperation.