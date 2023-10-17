Opus Klassik 2023: Asmik Grigoryan named Female Singer of the Year

Lithuanian-Armenian opera diva Asmik Grigorian has been named Female Singer of the Year at the 2023 Opus Klassik Awards thanks to Dissonance, her unmissable Alpha Classics recording of Rachmaninov romances with pianist Lukas Geniušas.

A few days ago, the Berlin Konzerthaus hosted the gala concert for the most prestigious classical music prize on October 8, the Armenian Music National Music reports.

2023 OPUS KLASSIK winners include Jakub Josef Orlinski, David Garrett, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and other well-known musicians. The ceremony is often known as the “Grammy” of classical music.