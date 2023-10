Less than a minute

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology also said a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran at 8.35am, followed by a more powerful 6.0-magnitude quake at 9:10am.

Sharjah residents reported feeling tremors on Tuesday morning around 9:10 after two earthquakes struck Iran in less than an hour.