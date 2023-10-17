French Defense Minister says will discuss “concrete measures” with Armenian counterpart

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu has said he will be in contact with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papukyan to finalize operational and concrete measures, French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies informs.

“I will be in contact next week with the Armenian Minister of Defense to finalize operational and concrete measures. France stands by Armenia,” Minister Lecornu said at during the discussions of the 2024 defense budget at the Senate.

Speaking alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan earlier this month, French FM Catherine Colonna said “Paris has agreed to sign contracts on delivery of military equipment to Armenia.”

“France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense,” she told reporters after talks with Ararat Mirzoyan.

France’s top diplomat declined to provide any details.

“I can’t give many details. If I have to go a little further, know that there are things that were already agreed between Armenia and France and that are in progress,” Colonna said.