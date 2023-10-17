Europe will continue to support Armenia in dealing with influx of people from Nagorno Karabakh – Roberta Metsola

Europe will continue to support Armenia’s efforts in dealing with the influx of people from Nagorno Karabakh, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said as she welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Parliament.

She assured PM Pashinyan of the EU support to Armenia’s democratic reforms, the strengthening of bilateral relations, and stronger cooperation.

“Active participation of the international community, as well as international assurances for Armenians to continue to live in Nagorno Karabakh can help achieve peace and reconciliation. We remain committed to all efforts directed towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity,” Roberta Metsola said.

She emphasized that Armenia remains a vital partner in the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood. “EU stands ready to further support the democratically elected authorities of Armenia, the resilience, security and continuation of democratic reforms in the country,” the European Parliament President said.