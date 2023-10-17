Biden to visit Israel

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday to hear about its plans for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

Biden will also discuss how Israel will conduct its operations in a way that “minimises civilian casualties”, the US says.

In its strongest warning yet, Iran, which backs Hamas, says it could take “pre-emptive action” against Israel in the coming hours over its bombing of Gaza.

Palestinian officials say Israeli strikes on southern Gaza, including near the Rafah border crossing, killed 49 people on Monday evening

More than 1,300 people in Israel have been killed by Hamas since 7 October. More than 2,700 people have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza.