Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses the European Parliament

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been invited to address the European Parliament.

Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the European Parliament takes place in the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s military attack and recapture of the breakaway enclave Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 September, which forced over 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee their homes.

In a resolution adopted on 5 October, MEPs strongly condemned the unjustified military offensive while highlighting that the Armenian exodus amounted to ethnic cleansing. They also called on the EU to reassess its relations with Azerbaijan and, among other things, to suspend the current Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy between the EU and the country.