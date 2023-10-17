Armenian PM, CoE Secretary general discuss developments in the region

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić has met with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The meeting focused on the developments in the region and the contribution of the Council of Europe, including in light of the recent visit by the Secretary General’s Special Representative on Migration and Refugees to Armenia.

The Secretary General reiterated how all those living in the Council of Europe geographical space are entitled to the full enjoyment of all human rights and freedoms as enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Moreover, she highlighted the relevance of confidence-building measures (CBMs) for dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan with participation of NGOs, civil society, journalists and youth.