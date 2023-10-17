PoliticsTop

Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 17, 2023, 20:13
Less than a minute

On October 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the latter’s initiative.

During the telephone conversation, the issues of cooperation in the directions and formats discussed at the level of the heads of the two countries, as well as the work on promoting the Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda were touched upon.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.

