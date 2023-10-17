149 Armenians transported from Tel Aviv to Yerevan

According to final data, 149 citizens of Republic of Armenia and persons of Armenian origin, including children, were transported from Tel Aviv to Yerevan on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
Initially 190 people had registered for the flight organized by the Armenian Government.
“Given security circumstances, the duty to reach out to our compatriots abroad when needed as well as requests from citizens of Armenia and Armenians living in Israel, the Armenian government took the decision to organize special flight to transport them from Tel Aviv to Yerevan.,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.