149 Armenians transported from Tel Aviv to Yerevan

According to final data, 149 citizens of Republic of Armenia and persons of Armenian origin, including children, were transported from Tel Aviv to Yerevan on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Initially 190 people had registered for the flight organized by the Armenian Government.

📢 According to final data, 149 citizens of Republic of #Armenia🇦🇲 & persons of Armenian origin, including children, were registered at Ben Gurion airport today, took the plane & were transported by the special flight organized by @armgov from #TellAviv to #Yerevan. https://t.co/VRuiLJcPj6 pic.twitter.com/0Kbpw44Kbm — Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of MFA of Armenia (@ArmSpoxMFA) October 16, 2023

“Given security circumstances, the duty to reach out to our compatriots abroad when needed as well as requests from citizens of Armenia and Armenians living in Israel, the Armenian government took the decision to organize special flight to transport them from Tel Aviv to Yerevan.,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.