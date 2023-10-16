Georgian ruling party announces President’s impeachment vote this week

Irakli Kobakhidze, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, on Monday said the Parliament would vote on impeachment of President Salome Zourabishvili this week, following the ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court that said the President had violated the Constitution through her recent trip in Europe without the Government’s authorization, Agenda.ge reports.

In his remarks, Kobakhidze claimed a “majority of MPs elected by the Georgian people in the 2020 vote” would confirm Zourabishvili “is no longer worthy to hold the high status of the President of Georgia”, but also pointed to the “lower” chance of the ruling party ensuring at least 100 votes in the 150-member Parliament to dismiss her.

Earlier today the Constitutional Court of Georgia concluded President Salome Zourabishvili had violated the country’s Constitution through her visits to Europe in late August and September without the Government’s authorization. The Court announced the ruling after days of discussion and following a request by the ruling Georgian Dream party for the review last month.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili claimed the ruling party was “forced” to initiate the procedures to “protect” the Constitution, and claimed the President’s actions created “threats” to the country’s European integration process.

The President rejected the allegations and claimed her visits aimed at helping her country to obtain the European Union membership candidate status later this year, “in line with the Constitution”, which mandates the country’s authorities to act for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

In its decision, the Court also said the ruling was “final and not subject to appeal or revision,” with the ruling party now requiring at least 100 votes in the 150-member Parliament to dismiss Zourabishvili through impeachment. The Parliament has over 140 active MPs, with more than 80 of them representing the ruling power.