Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration to attend Global Maritime India Summit 2023

Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia, will visit Mumbai (India) October 16-19.

The Minister will attend the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 and participate in roundtable discussion on Chabahar Port.

Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 is a flagship event aimed at propelling the Indian maritime economy by promoting global and regional partnerships and facilitating investments.

It is an annual meet of the Indian and international maritime community to address key industry issues and exchange ideas to bring the sector forward. Driven by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GMIS 2023 brings together global maritime players, policy makers and regulators, key opinion leaders and industry leaders through a series of engaging dialogues, forums and knowledge exchange platforms.

The event includes an investor summit and an international exhibition to facilitate interaction and collaboration among the Indian and international maritime companies, policy makers, investors, and other stakeholders.

The 3-day event will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and expected to be attended by the globally renowned industry players.