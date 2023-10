Less than a minute

Armenian PM to address the European Parliament on October 17

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Strasbourg for a working visit.

PM Pashinyan is expected to address the European Parliament on October 17.

The Armenian Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola. The meeting will be followed by statements for media representatives.

Other meetings are also planned.