Armenia evacuating its nationals from Israel on a special flight from Tel Aviv

The Government of the Republic of Armenia is organizing a special flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan in order to facilitate the voluntary relocation of Armenian nationals and their family, based on security considerations, the Foreign Ministry informs.

The list of persons registered for the flight was compiled on the basis of applications submitted to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, according to the chronology of the appeal, the presence of children and the principle of not separating the family.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, including through the Embassy of Armenia to Israel, is monitoring the development of the situation and will take additional steps as necessary.

According to the Ministry, as of now there is no data on the presence of Armenian citizens and Armenians among the victims of the military hostilities.