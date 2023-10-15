Pope appeals for protection of Armenian churches in Nagorno Karabakh

Speaking at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis renewed his concern about the grave humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh affecting displaced people in the South Caucasus region, Vaticsn News reports.

More than 100,000 people have fled to Armenia since 23 September.

The Pope also added a special appeal for the protection of the monasteries and places of worship in the region. He expressed his hopes “they can be respected and protected as part of the local culture, expressions of faith and a sign of a fraternity that makes it possible to live together despite differences.”