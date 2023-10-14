Home | All news | Politics | Armenian President signs ratification of Rome Statute into law PoliticsTop Armenian President signs ratification of Rome Statute into law Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 14, 2023, 15:18 Less than a minute Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed the bill on ratification on the Rome Statute of the Internatonal Criminal Court into law, his Office informs. The Armenian National Assembly voted 60 to 22 on October 3 to ratify the Rome Statute. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 14, 2023, 15:18 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print