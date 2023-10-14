PoliticsTop

Armenian President signs ratification of Rome Statute into law

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 14, 2023, 15:18
Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed the bill on ratification on the Rome Statute of the Internatonal Criminal Court into law, his Office informs.

The Armenian National Assembly voted 60 to 22 on October 3 to ratify the Rome Statute.

