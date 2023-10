Juventus scouts were posted to see FC Krasnodar forward Eduard Spertsyan in action for Armenia yesterday against Latvia, Tuttomercatoweb informs.

He can play as a no.10 and on either flank. He has starred 13 times with Krasnodar so far this season, scoring 5 times and providing 3 assists. The 23-year-old has spent his entire career at the Russian club, becoming a regular in 2021/2022.