Israel warns 1.1m people to flee north Gaza within 24 hours – UN

Israel is telling everyone in north Gaza – about 1.1 million people – to relocate to the south of the Strip in the next 24 hours, according to the United Nations.

Israel’s military has directly told Gaza City residents to leave for their “safety and protection”, as its forces mass ahead of an expected ground offensive.

The UN has called on Israel to withdraw the order, arguing it’s “impossible” for Palestinians to fully comply.”

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” the UN said in a statement.

Hamas kidnapped at least 150 people and took them into Gaza during deadly attacks on Israel at the weekend that killed 1,300 people.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, Palestinian health officials say.

The bombardment comes amid a total blockade, with fuel, food and water running out. Israel says it won’t lift the restrictions unless Hamas frees all hostages.