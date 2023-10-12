PACE holds urgent debate on humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) hold urgent debate on humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh. Mr Domagoj Hajdukovic (Croatia) presents the report.

Over the last two weeks, more than 100 600 Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh following a ten-month humanitarian crisis linked to the blockage of the Lachin Corridor and the military operation launched by Azerbaijan on 19 September 2023. According to PACE, it is clear that Azerbaijan has the responsibility and the obligation to protect the rights and freedoms of all the inhabitants of this region and to do everything in its power to reassure the Armenian population of their safety and the respect of their rights.

Regretting the tragic events that have unfolded since 19 September 2023, forcing almost an entire population to leave its ancestral homeland, and inviting suspicions of many aspects of ethnic cleansing, the report calls on Azerbaijan to undertake unequivocal, genuine and immediate actions demonstrating its willingness to ensure the return of the Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh and to protect their rights. The use of reassuring and nuanced language and speedy access to the region by international organizations, including the Council of Europe, would be a first step.

Finally, the report looks at the dire humanitarian situation stemming from the forcible displacement of the Armenians from their homeland and highlights the need to support Armenia, including through Council of Europe action, in its effort to cope with a large number of refugees.