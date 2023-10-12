Azerbaijan planned and organized the exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh – French FM

Azerbaijan planned and organized the exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during the Q&A session at the Senate.

“No matter how it tries to present the situation, Azerbaijan planned and organized the exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. This serious crime cannot go unanswered,” she emphasized.

The Foreign Minister said France will demand the adoption of a resolution within the framework of the UN Security Council that will create conditions for the return of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians.

The French Foreign Minister stressed the need to protect the historical and cultural rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh and insisted on permanent international presence in the region.