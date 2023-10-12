Armenian PM, EU official discuss forced displacement of 100,000 people from Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The head of the EU delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos participated in the meeting.

Issues related to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations were discussed, the importance of its continuity was emphasized.

Reference was made to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the forced displacement of more than 100,000 of our compatriots as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan.