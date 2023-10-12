Armenia to face Latvia in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

Armenia and Latvia will face off in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at the Skonto Stadium tonight.

Armenia will seek to get their qualification campaign back on track against Latvia, which have lost their last seven games since last October.

The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat against Wales at the Skonto Stadium in September. Latvia, who are 136th in the FIFA rankings, are rooted to the bottom of Group D, having lost five games.

Meanwhile, Armenia were were on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning twice, before a 1-0 home loss to Croatia.

With seven points from five games, Armenia are third in Group D, level on points with fourth-placed Wales.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with both teams winning once apiece. Their most recent encounter in the reverse fixture in June saw Nair Tiknizyan and Tigran Barseghyan score in either half in Armenia’s 2-1 win at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.