There is consensus in EU regarding the deepening of relations with Armenia, PM Pashinyan says

There is a consensus in the European Union regarding the deepening of relations with Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

He said this consensus was enshrined in two important statements – the quadrilateral statement with EU Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the bilateral statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Both statement outlined the pillars of peace in our region. One of the pillars is the reciprocal recognition of each other’s territory by Armenia and Azerbaijan. The second is that the delimitation of borders should take place based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and in line with late Soviet-era maps. The third is that regional communications must be unblocked with full respect to the sovereignty and authority of the countries, on the basis of equality and reciprocity,” PM Pashinyan stated.

He also attached importance to the fact that the use of force by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karaabkh was condemned, the fact of forced displacement of the people of Nagorno Karabakh was recorded and the willingness of EU and US to help Armenia manage the situation was reiterated.

“It was emphasized that the people of Nagorno Karabakh should have the right to return to their homes without preconditions. And it was recorded that the European Union is ready to deepen the relations with Armenia as much as Armenia wants or needs,” he stated.

At the same time, PM Pashinyan noted that the absence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s signature on the statement is among the shortcomings.

“Had he signed the statement, as it was initially expected, I would says there is a 70% chance that we will be able to sign a peace treaty by the end of the year,” Nikol Pashinyan said.