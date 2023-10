The only goal of US in the South Caucasus is to ensure lasting peace and stability – Miller

“Our only goal in the South Caucasus, in the relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is to ensure a lasting peace and stability and of course to ensure that the humanitarian needs and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are protected,” the Spokesperson said.