Armenian PM, US State Department official discuss ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Louis Bono.

The interlocutors referred to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and emphasized the importance of its continuity.

Thoughts were exchanged on the quadrilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the President of the European Council held in Granada on October 5.

Issues related to the humanitarian situation and the steps to solve the challenges as a result of the forced displacement of more than 100 thousand of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing were discussed.

Topics related to Armenian-American relations were touched upon.