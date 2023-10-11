Armenian FM, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss challenges facing people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Referring to the establishment of long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need to restrain encroachments on Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the need for that country to be constructively involved in the peace process.

Thoughts were also exchanged on addressing the humanitarian challenges and rights of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh actually underwent ethnic cleansing, despite many appeals from international partners, including the US. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the failure to prevent the mass displacement of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh from their homeland in the 21st century once again proves the need for clear steps by international actors in such situations.