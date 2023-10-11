Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in days

Another earthquake has hit western Afghanistan just days after two large quakes in the same region killed more than 1,000 people, the BBC reports.

The new 6.3 magnitude quake struck at around 05:10 local time (00:40 GMT) on Wednesday, 28km north of the city of Herat.

More than 100 were injured and sent to hospital, health officials said.

The wider impact is not yet clear, but many were sleeping in the open after their homes were destroyed on Saturday.

Aid agencies have said there is also a shortage of blankets, food and other supplies.