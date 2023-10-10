David Beckham lined up for Man Utd role if Qatari bid is successful

David Beckham is reportedly in line for an ambassadorial role at Manchester United, should Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani successfully complete the club’s takeover.

According to talkSPORT, the former England captain would be offered the post should Jassim manages to secure control of United.

The Glazers put the club up for sale 11 months ago, but despite several bids from Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the impasse appears no closer to be resolved.

Speaking on Sunday as he attended the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix, Beckham demanded stability at United and suggested he ‘knows the right people’ to purchase his former club.

‘We are one of the, if not the biggest club in the world. We want stability,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘I think that’s the most important thing.

‘We all have our favorites of who we feel needs to run the club and look after the club to take it back to where it belongs.