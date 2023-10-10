Cyprus calls for full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia

Cyprus welcomes the joint statement following the meeting between EU Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We condemn the use of force by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh. We call for full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia. Refugees need to be able to return to their homes,” the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

After a meeting in Granada on October 5, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz underlined their unwavering support to the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Armenia, the leaders said in a joint statement.