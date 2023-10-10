CoE Secretary General sends special representative to Armenia to assess the needs of people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić’s special representative will pay a visit to Armenia.

She will map the needs of the over people 100 000 displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, Marija Pejčinović Burić said during the question time at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“Almost all unfortunately left Karabakh and we will certainly will devise a plan on how to assist the people who are there. But, of course, there is a bigger question to see when and how these people should return home because I think no one wants to be a refugee, no one wants to leave the place where they were born or their ancestors were born. So, I think throughout the Council of Europe, we should pay attention to that and do whatever we can to allow these people to go back,” the Secretary General said.

“And, of course, on the side of Azerbaijan, I hope soon to be able to send a mission from the Secretariat that will talk to Azerbaijani authorities and see what is their assessment of the situation in Azerbaijan. But also with this I call on Azerbaijan to really apply the European Convention on Human Rights fully because everyone around the Council of Europe space is entitled to enjoy all freedoms and rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights. So I think if we work on all those fronts, then Armenians will be – hopefully very soon – safe to go back to their homes,” Marija Pejčinović Burić said.