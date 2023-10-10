Armenia, UK FMs discuss security situation in the South Caucasus

RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with James Cleverly, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Development of the United Kingdom.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries discussed the current security situation in the South Caucasus.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenian had repeatedly warned about the open intention of Azerbaijan to subject Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing, including during the 9-month blockade of the Lachin corridor, adding that the international community actually failed to take effective steps to prevent the implementation of this intention.

Reference was also made to the situation created by the forced displacement of more than 100,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ensuing humanitarian problems that require an urgent solution, and the interaction with international partners in this matter.

Touching upon the general regional security situation Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative to deter any provocations against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. In this regard, the support of the partners to the main messages of the Statement adopted following the quadrilateral meeting held in Granada on October 5 was highlighted.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding the Armenia-UK bilateral agenda.