Armenia to host 2024 World Congress on Innovation and Technology

Armenia, the next host of World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) in 2024. The WCIT 2024 cup was handed over to Armenia in the Malaysian state of Sarawak, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises informs.



WCIT 2023 featured more than 10,000 participants from 46 countries, bringing together world leaders, technology innovators, and discovering the potential of innovation and technology around the world.

“The success of WCIT 2019 and the partnership of UATE with WITSA will continue as Armenia has won the bid to host the next WCIT and won the privilege to host the event again,” UATE said in a statement.

WCIT is held by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), which brings together 80 countries. WITSA’s vision is to make digital technologies and the digital economy a new strategic pillar for global economies, promoting the value of digital transformation as a catalyst for economic growth and social prosperity. WITSA has also announced its intention to support mutually beneficial trade agreements and raise awareness of competitive advantages in digital technologies.

The theme of WCIT 2024 is “Science as a way to fulfill the promise of the digital age.” This focus highlights Armenia’s commitment to harnessing scientific advances to embrace the full potential of the digital age. “This is another new victory for Armenia’s IT industry and another opportunity to show the world what makes us a “new center.”