PACE to hold urgent debate on humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has decided to hold an urgent debate on “The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The urgent debate will be held on 12 October.

The Presentation will be done by Mr Domagoj Hajdukovic (Croatia).

PACE’s autumn session kicked off in Strasbourg today and will continue through October 12.