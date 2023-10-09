Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza as rocket attacks continue

Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip and the cutting off of food, fuel, electricity and water supplies, the BBC reports.

It comes two days after shock attacks in Israel by Hamas militants left hundreds of civilians dead.

Rocket attacks from Gaza targeting Israel continue, with explosions heard in Jerusalem.

Israel says it has regained control of its communities near Gaza – but some militants remain active.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday, including 260 people massacred by Hamas gunmen at a music festival.

Dozens of people were also kidnapped and Hamas claims four of the hostages were killed by air strikes in Gaza.

More than 500 people have died in Gaza since Israel began striking the area.